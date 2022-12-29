3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!

The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

Each ticket is worth $11,563. Here's where they were bought:

Alhambra: Corner Store Liquor, 16 S. Fremont Ave.

Fullerton: Shell, 2211 W. Malvern Ave.

San Diego: Adams Wine & Spirits, 2740 Adams Ave.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 23, 28, 30, 43 and the Mega number was 8. The jackpot was $19 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers. The next drawing is this Saturday.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.