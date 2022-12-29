Expand / Collapse search

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

By Alexa Mae Asperin
California
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners! 

The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. 

SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one resident in Glendale wakes up $245K richer

Each ticket is worth $11,563. Here's where they were bought:

  • Alhambra: Corner Store Liquor, 16 S. Fremont Ave.
  • Fullerton: Shell, 2211 W. Malvern Ave.
  • San Diego: Adams Wine & Spirits, 2740 Adams Ave.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 11, 23, 28, 30, 43 and the Mega number was 8. The jackpot was $19 million.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers. The next drawing is this Saturday.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.