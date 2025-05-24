2 killed, 1 injured in South LA shooting - suspects on the run

article

The Brief Two people were shot to death in South Los Angeles on Saturday evening. A third person was shot and taken to the hospital. Police are searching for suspects.



Los Angeles police are searching for suspects after three people were shot, two fatally in South LA on Saturday evening.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, near the intersection of Dalton and W. Florence avenues.

LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service that two of the shooting victims died at the scene.

Pictures of the area from SkyFOX showed the area taped off with multiple officers on scene. There was what appeared to be a sheet on the ground near where officers were standing.

What we don't know:

The LAPD is still investigating. Officers did not give any indication of the third victim's condition. It also wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The department said officers were searching for the shooter or shooters, but didn't have potential suspect descriptions.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.