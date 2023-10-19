3 parents cited for school fight in San Bernardino County

Three parents allegedly involved in a fight at a children's school in Twentynine Palms have been cited, according to the sheriff's station.

The incident happened Monday around 3 p.m. at Oasis Elementary School on El Paseo Drive.

An investigation revealed a fight broke out among the parents for unknown reasons and they had left the school by the time responding deputies arrived.

Because of the fight, some school activities were paused, as was the pickup of students.

The three parents were identified via surveillance video, officials said. Their children attend schools within the Morongo Unified School District.

Saunoa Asuega, Faalai Faumui, and Olga Lemoata were cited for willful school disruption, according to the sheriff's station.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact School Resource Officer - Deputy Joshua Merrell with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760)366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.



