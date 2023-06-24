4 men, including 3 Marines, killed in Downey crash

New details have been released after four men were killed in an early morning rollover crash in Downey over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway and the 5 Freeway where they found the victims of the solo vehicle crash, CHP Officer Ramon Kendricks said.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three of the victims were Marines based at Camp Pendleton. Military officials said the names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified. The identity of the fourth victim remains unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.