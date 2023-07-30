3 killed in plane crash in San Bernardino County

Three people were killed Sunday when their plane crashed at Cable Airport in Upland.

According to the fire department, the Beech P35 airplane crashed into a hangar and was immediately engulfed in flames. That fire has since been knocked down.

The pilot and two passengers on board the plane died at the scene.

Officials said the hangar sustained "moderate damage."

An investigation by the NTSB and FAA is underway.

No other details were immediately available.