3 killed in wrong-way crash on 15 Freeway in Fontana

Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the 15 Freeway in Fontana late Monday night, authorities said.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the department began receiving calls about a wrong-way driver on the southbound side of the freeway around 11:40 p.m. and a short time later, they were notified of a crash.

"There are many times that witnesses do call in, and we are able to get in position and stop the wrong-way driver before they cause an accident and take a life. Unfortunately, this one happened immediately after the first calls came in," CHP Sgt. Ryan Robbe said.

When CHP officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a black Honda fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews were called in and the driver and the passenger inside the Honda were declared dead at the scene.

A maroon Kia hatchback was involved in the crash and the driver was also pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The freeway remains closed in the area while authorities investigate the crash.

The victims have not been identified and no further information was immediately available.

