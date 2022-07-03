Expand / Collapse search

3 killed, at least 6 injured in horrific Winnetka crash

LAPD investigators said speed was a factor in the deadly crash.

LOS ANGELES - Three men are dead and at least six other people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a horrific crash in Winnetka Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department

Firefighters responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of W. Vanowen Street and Corbin Avenue. 

When firefighters arrived they determined three people — a 25-year-old male and two 30-year-old males who had been ejected from a Ford Explorer — were dead at the scene. 

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said the driver of the SUV was going nearly twice the speed limit of 35 mph when he lost control and slammed into oncoming traffic. 

"This is a huge reminder to all of us that speed, particularly on residential streets in the Valley is really dangerous," LAPD Capt. Andrew Neiman said. 

Six others sustained "potentially serious" injuries, but were stable upon being transported to the hospital, according to officials.

There was no other information immediately available. 