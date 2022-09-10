Expand / Collapse search

3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning

By Alexi Chidbachian
Banning
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. 

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m.

Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.

Three people, a pilot and two fire personnel, sustained moderate injuries. All three were extricated from the helicopter and transported to a local trauma center.

This is a developing story, check back for updates 