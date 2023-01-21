3 detained after police shoot at alleged man with gun in Arleta

Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said.

No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation in the area of Hoyt Street and Canterbury Avenue at about 3 a.m. when they saw three people on the sidewalk on Hoyt Street, police said.

A man in the trio turned toward the officers and allegedly pointed what police said appeared to be a handgun in their direction. An officer shot at the man and all three people ran.

A large perimeter was established, and a SWAT team and K-9 unit responded to assist in a search of the area.

All three people were later located, with two of the individuals suffering K-9 bites. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not located a handgun. No further information was immediately available.