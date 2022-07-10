3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Downey house party

Three men were shot dead and two other people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Sunday while attending what police called "some sort of residential party" in Downey.

Officers were sent to the 8100 block of Leeds Street at about 12:45 a.m. regarding a call of gunshots at the location, said Sgt. Perry Miller of the Downey Police Department.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. Paramedics rushed a man and a woman to a hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No further information was immediately available.