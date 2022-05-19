Expand / Collapse search

3 armed suspects rob Pasadena marijuana dispensary

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 7:28AM
Pasadena
FOX 11

PASADENA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after three armed suspects broke into a marijuana dispensary robbery in the east Pasadena area. 

The LASD says three suspects stormed a pot shop on Colorado Boulevard near Euclid Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. 

As sheriff's deputies arrived, the suspects fired several shots and took off in a gray Dodge Charger. 

Deputies chased the suspects but they were able to get away. 

A short time later, a car matching the suspects' vehicle was spotted in a carport in an Alhambra apartment building, but there's no information if deputies found anything. 

No injuries were reported.
 