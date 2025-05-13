3 accused of torturing 6 children in San Bernardino County

Three suspects accused of neglecting and abusing six children in Victorville have been arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

On February 13, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department conducted an investigation into severe abuse and neglect of six children in Victorville, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

Investigators from the Crimes Against Children Detail and the Victorville Sheriff's Station identified Kenneth Key, 60; Tina Key, 60; and Katlynn Key, 23; as suspects in the case of prolonged abuse and neglect involving six children aged five to 16. The suspects were arrested and booked at the Central Detention Center.

The suspects face charges of torture, with bail set at $1 million.

What we don't know:

Details regarding the specific nature of the abuse and neglect, as well as the current condition of the children involved, have not been disclosed.

The relationship between the suspects and children is unclear.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking additional information from the public.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Katie Merrill at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or through the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com .