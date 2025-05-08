Toddler left in front of SoCal police station, officials trying to locate parents

article

Do you know this boy? Deputies in San Bernardino County are attempting to locate the parents of a toddler who was left alone at a local police station.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's department, the little boy was dropped off in front of the Victorville Police Station on Thursday, May 8 around 10:27 a.m.

Officials said the boy was dropped off by an unidentified man driving an older model black sedan. No additional information was given.

What's next:

Law enforcement is now trying to identify the boy and locate his parents, who are currently outstanding.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. You can remain anonymous by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visiting wetip.com.