3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Simi Valley area

Did you feel it? A magnitude 3.2 earthquake jolted Simi Valley Friday afternoon.

The earthquake, recorded at a depth of 10.4 km, struck around 12:50 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There is no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

This is a developing story.

