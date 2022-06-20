Search for hit-and-run driver continues in South LA; $25K reward offered

A $25,000 reward is being offered in connection with a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that left a person seriously injured.

It happened on June 17 around 1:50 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-300 collided with a 2006 Nissan Altima and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of 41st Street and Central Avenue.

After the crash, the driver of the Mercedes ditched the car and ran away from the scene, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they have spoken to the Mercedes driver, who continues to deny he was driving.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. For anonymous telephone calls, call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org, or Tipsters www.lapdonline.org.