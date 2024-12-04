23 arrested in Black Friday retail theft bust at Camarillo Premium Outlets
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities arrested 23 people during a massive retail theft operation at the Camarillo Premium Outlets over Thanksgiving weekend, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.
The blitz operation was conducted over a three-day period (Black Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) and involved several agencies including the Port Hueneme and Simi Valley Police departments and the California Highway Patrol.
In addition to the arrests of 20 adults and three children, authorities recovered stolen merchandise worth about $9,000, along with methamphetamine and burglary tools used in the thefts, officials said.
The suspects are identified as:
- Juan Arbaiza, 60: Oxnard
- Hayk Adamyan, 21: North Hills
- Vahram Arshakyam, 21: Burbank
- Jesus Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, 24: Los Angeles
- Blanca Maribel Rodriguez Barrios, 26: Los Angeles
- Arsen Dilanian, 38: Burbank
- David Murillo, 18; Oxnard
- Martha Zamora, 55: Los Angeles
- Edelyn Rodriguez Vega, 27; Los Angeles
- Carson Nye, 19: Santa Barbara
- Jenny Aguilar, 42: Gardena
- Esteban Giraldo, 19: Gardena
- Liliana Diaz, 39: Los Angeles
- Laury Gonzalez Cuevas, 24: Los Angeles
- Lorena Buitrago, 37: Los Angeles
- Guillermo Garcia Duarte, 35: Delano
- Lance Yaines, 35: Panorama City
- Crystal Ghourgoian, 35: Panorama City
- 17-year-old, Santa Barbara
- 15-year-old, Winnetka
- 14-year-old, Sylmar
Of those arrests, Lopez and Barrios were also charged with felony child endangerment after allegedly involving their 1-month-old baby in the commission of their crimes, authorities said.
Yaines and Ghourgoian also face child endangerment charges for allegedly involving their 8-year-old child in the crimes, according to officials.
The Source: This story was reported with information from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.