23 arrested in Black Friday retail theft bust at Camarillo Premium Outlets

The Brief A massive retail theft bust in Ventura County over Thanksgiving weekend resulted in 23 arrests. Four people were charged with felony child endangerment after allegedly involving their children in the crimes. Authorities also recovered stolen merchandise worth about $9,000.



Authorities arrested 23 people during a massive retail theft operation at the Camarillo Premium Outlets over Thanksgiving weekend, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The blitz operation was conducted over a three-day period (Black Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) and involved several agencies including the Port Hueneme and Simi Valley Police departments and the California Highway Patrol.

In addition to the arrests of 20 adults and three children, authorities recovered stolen merchandise worth about $9,000, along with methamphetamine and burglary tools used in the thefts, officials said.

The suspects are identified as:

Juan Arbaiza, 60: Oxnard

Hayk Adamyan, 21: North Hills

Vahram Arshakyam, 21: Burbank

Jesus Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, 24: Los Angeles

Blanca Maribel Rodriguez Barrios, 26: Los Angeles

Arsen Dilanian, 38: Burbank

David Murillo, 18; Oxnard

Martha Zamora, 55: Los Angeles

Edelyn Rodriguez Vega, 27; Los Angeles

Carson Nye, 19: Santa Barbara

Jenny Aguilar, 42: Gardena

Esteban Giraldo, 19: Gardena

Liliana Diaz, 39: Los Angeles

Laury Gonzalez Cuevas, 24: Los Angeles

Lorena Buitrago, 37: Los Angeles

Guillermo Garcia Duarte, 35: Delano

Lance Yaines, 35: Panorama City

Crystal Ghourgoian, 35: Panorama City

17-year-old, Santa Barbara

15-year-old, Winnetka

14-year-old, Sylmar

Of those arrests, Lopez and Barrios were also charged with felony child endangerment after allegedly involving their 1-month-old baby in the commission of their crimes, authorities said.

Yaines and Ghourgoian also face child endangerment charges for allegedly involving their 8-year-old child in the crimes, according to officials.