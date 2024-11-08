210 Freeway closed in Rancho Cucamonga after police chase, shooting

A SigAlert was issued on the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday morning after a police chase overnight, authorities said.

Officials said officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a drive-by shooting suspect and a short time later, the suspect shot at officers on the freeway near Day Creek Boulevard.

The westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed between Day Creek Blvd. and Milliken Avenue. Traffic was backed up for miles and stretched as far as the 15 Freeway at Cherry Avenue.

No officers were hurt in the shooting and two people were taken into custody.