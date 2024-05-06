2024 Met Gala in NYC: Red carpet looks

It's Met Gala time and the fashion parade of A-listers Monday included a swirl of flora and fauna looks on a green-tinged carpet surrounded by foliage. Jennifer Lopez went for silver leaves in a second-skin goddess gown and Zendaya was all vamp and fantasy.

Both are co-chairs of the annual fundraiser at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. And both received cheers from the crowd of fashion enthusiasts packed behind barriers outside.

Flowers were everywhere, in line with this year's theme: "The Garden of Time." Lopez (in Schiaparelli) was all va-va-voom in a near-naked gown that hugged like a second skin. She’s got the Meta Gala down: It’s her 14th.

This year’s theme is inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

Here's everything you need to know about the red carpet looks, livestreams, street closures, possible protests, 2024 theme and more:

Guests and the evening's hosts are walking onto the red carpet now. It's expected to end around 8 p.m. Check out some of this year's looks:

Zendaya

US actress Zendaya arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fas Expand

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Expand

Bad Bunny

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Bad Bunny attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Gwendoline Christie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was captured using a remote camera) Gwendoline Christie attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New Yo Expand

Serena Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Serena Williams attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Mus Expand

Alexandra Daddario

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Alexandra Daddario attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo and Alton Mason

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Colman Domingo and Alton Mason attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Ima Expand

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Lana Del Rey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Lana Del Rey attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lil Nas X

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vo Expand

Penélope Cruz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Penélope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/V Expand

Marc Jacobs, Dua Lipa and Charly Defrancesco

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Marc Jacobs, Dua Lipa and Charly Defrancesco attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/ Expand

Doja Cat

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kendall Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Kerry Washington

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kerry Washington attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Kim Kardashian attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Muse Expand

Andrew Scott and Jude Law

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Andrew Scott and Jude Law attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for Expand

Charli XCX

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Charli XCX attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Taraji P. Henson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Mu Expand

FKA Twigs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: FKA Twigs attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Cara Delevingne attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty I Expand

Keke Palmer

US actress Keke Palmer arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Expand

Donald Glover

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Expand

Shakira

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Shakira attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogu Expand

Janelle Monáe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Janelle Monáe attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Ima Expand

Sydney Sweeney

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Sydney Sweeney attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Vogue has the exclusive livestream, which starts at 6 p.m. Eastern at Vogue.com. The feed will also be available on Vogue's digital platforms, including TikTok and YouTube.

Tons of other media will be on site, too. Catch the action on E!, also starting at 6 p.m., with livestreams on X, TikTok, Instagram and Peacock.

Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The Associated Press will be live outside the Mark Hotel, where many celebs get ready before heading to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for their walk up the grand staircase. That livestream will begin at 4:45 p.m. Eastern and will be available on YouTube and APNews.com.

Only the event's stacked red carpet is watchable — the gala's cocktail hour and dinner are notoriously private events.

Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Expect street closures on 5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street and on 86th Street between Central Park West and 5th Avenue, according to the city.

Pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather Monday evening at Manhattan's Hunter College, just a mile away from the star-studded 2024 Met Gala.

It is unclear if the protesters will move north to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the A-list palooza, but NYC Gaza demonstrators have not shied away from disrupting high-profile events,

Members of the Conde Nast union are also threatening to create a scene at the 2024 Met Gala amid contract negotiations.

The union had, however, reached a tentative deal with the media company Monday, the union tweeted.

There's a dress code each year tied to the museum's spring exhibition. Some guests, not all, step up at the request of Anna Wintour. This year's theme is "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. It's a squishy fashion ask considering how specific last year's theme was: all things Karl Lagerfeld. Florals, and more florals, are expected this time around. Vintage will likely be big, too.

Who's hosting this year?

Reggaeton titan Bad Bunny, multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez, red carpet stalwart/actress Zendaya and action-movie star Chris Hemsworth will host.

And, of course, Wintour herself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.