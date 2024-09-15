2024 Emmy Awards nominees list
"Shogun," FX's tale of 17th century Japan based on James Clavell's novel, will enter Sunday evening's Emmy Awards already holding the record for most wins by a drama series in a single year, and it is widely expected to pad that mark, while the network's "The Bear" could also eclipse a record for comedy series.
The two shows were the top nominees heading into Emmy season, with "Shogun" collecting 25 overall nominations, and "The Bear" earning 23, the most ever received by a comedy series in a single season (besting the 2009 mark of 22 set by NBC's "30 Rock").
Here is a complete list of nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary, ABC
- The Bear, FX
- Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO
- Hacks, HBO
- Only Murders In The Building, Hulu
- Palm Royale, Apple TV+
- Reservation Dogs, FX
- What We Do In The Shadows, FX
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown, Netflix
- Fallout, Prime Video
- The Gilded Age, HBO
- The Morning Show, Apple TV+
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video
- Shogun, FX
- Slow Horses, Apple TV+
- 3 Body Problem, Netflix
- Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer, Netflix
- Fargo, FX
- Lessons In Chemistry, Apple TV+
- Ripley, Netflix
- True Detective: Night Country, HBO
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show, Comedy Central
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
- Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO
- Saturday Night Live, NBC
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- The Amazing Race, CBS
- RuPaul's Drag Race, MTV
- Top Chef, Bravo
- The Traitors, Peacock
- The Voice, NBC
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce, The Bear
- Paul W. Downs, Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Takehiro Hira, Shogun
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
- Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Greta Lee, The Morning Show
- Lesley Manvill, The Crown
- Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Traveler
- Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
- Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
- John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
- Lamorne Morris, Fargo
- Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry
- Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry
- Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary, Randall Einhorn, Directed by
- The Bear, Christopher Storer, Directed by
- The Bear, Ramy Youssef, Directed by
- The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie, Directed by
- Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Directed by
- The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- The Crown, Stephen Daldry, Directed by
- The Morning Show, Mimi Leder, Directed by
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hiro Murai, Directed by
- Shogun, Frederick E.O. Toye, Directed by
- Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein, Directed by
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Baby Reindeer, Weronika Tofilska, Directed by
- Fargo, Noah Hawley, Directed by
- Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Gus Van Sant, Directed by
- Lessons In Chemistry, Millicent Shelton, Directed by
- Ripley, Steven Zaillian, Directed by
- True Detective: Night Country, Issa López, Directed by
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, Written by
- The Bear, Christopher Storer, Written by; Joanna Calo, Written by
- Girls5eva, Meredith Scardino, Written by; Sam Means, Written by
- Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Written by; Paul W. Downs, Written by; JenStatsky, Written by
- The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Written by; Sarah Schneider, Written by
- What We Do In The Shadows, Jake Bender, Written by; Zach Dunn,Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
- The Crown, Peter Morgan, Written by; Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Written by
- Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by; Graham Wagner, Written by
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Francesca Sloane, Written by; Donald Glover,Written by
- Shogun, Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by; Justin Marks,Written for Television by
- Shogun, Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by; Caillin Puente,Written for Television by
- Slow Horses, Will Smith, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd, Written by
- Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker, Written by
- Fargo, Noah Hawley, Written by
- Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner, Written for Television by
- Ripley, Steven Zaillian, Written for Television by
- True Detective: Night Country, Issa López, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
- Alex Edelman: Just For Us
- Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
- John Early: Now More Than Ever
- Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
- The Oscars