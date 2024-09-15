2024 Emmy Awards nominees list

article

"Shogun," FX's tale of 17th century Japan based on James Clavell's novel, will enter Sunday evening's Emmy Awards already holding the record for most wins by a drama series in a single year, and it is widely expected to pad that mark, while the network's "The Bear" could also eclipse a record for comedy series.

The two shows were the top nominees heading into Emmy season, with "Shogun" collecting 25 overall nominations, and "The Bear" earning 23, the most ever received by a comedy series in a single season (besting the 2009 mark of 22 set by NBC's "30 Rock").

RELATED: Emmys 2024: Date and time, and big things to know about the show

Here is a complete list of nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, ABC

The Bear, FX

Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO

Hacks, HBO

Only Murders In The Building, Hulu

Palm Royale, Apple TV+

Reservation Dogs, FX

What We Do In The Shadows, FX

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown, Netflix

Fallout, Prime Video

The Gilded Age, HBO

The Morning Show, Apple TV+

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video

Shogun, FX

Slow Horses, Apple TV+

3 Body Problem, Netflix

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer, Netflix

Fargo, FX

Lessons In Chemistry, Apple TV+

Ripley, Netflix

True Detective: Night Country, HBO

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show, Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

Late Night with Seth Meyers, NBC

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO

Saturday Night Live, NBC

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race, CBS

RuPaul's Drag Race, MTV

Top Chef, Bravo

The Traitors, Peacock

The Voice, NBC

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shogun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manvill, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Traveler

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King, Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, Randall Einhorn, Directed by

The Bear, Christopher Storer, Directed by

The Bear, Ramy Youssef, Directed by

The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie, Directed by

Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Directed by

The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown, Stephen Daldry, Directed by

The Morning Show, Mimi Leder, Directed by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Hiro Murai, Directed by

Shogun, Frederick E.O. Toye, Directed by

Slow Horses, Saul Metzstein, Directed by

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer, Weronika Tofilska, Directed by

Fargo, Noah Hawley, Directed by

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Gus Van Sant, Directed by

Lessons In Chemistry, Millicent Shelton, Directed by

Ripley, Steven Zaillian, Directed by

True Detective: Night Country, Issa López, Directed by

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, Written by

The Bear, Christopher Storer, Written by; Joanna Calo, Written by

Girls5eva, Meredith Scardino, Written by; Sam Means, Written by

Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Written by; Paul W. Downs, Written by; JenStatsky, Written by

The Other Two, Chris Kelly, Written by; Sarah Schneider, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows, Jake Bender, Written by; Zach Dunn,Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

The Crown, Peter Morgan, Written by; Meriel Sheibani-Clare, Written by

Fallout, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Written by; Graham Wagner, Written by

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Francesca Sloane, Written by; Donald Glover,Written by

Shogun, Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by; Justin Marks,Written for Television by

Shogun, Rachel Kondo, Written for Television by; Caillin Puente,Written for Television by

Slow Horses, Will Smith, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd, Written by

Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker, Written by

Fargo, Noah Hawley, Written by

Fellow Travelers, Ron Nyswaner, Written for Television by

Ripley, Steven Zaillian, Written for Television by

True Detective: Night Country, Issa López, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special