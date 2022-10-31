200+ animals, 6 dead, seized from LA County rescue facility

Hundreds of animals were seized from a rescue facility in Llano in northern Los Angeles County last week after the facility was found to now have to not be in compliance with state and county animal care laws.

More than 200 animals — 195 cats and 43 dogs — including six dead animals were taken from the Llano facility last Wednesday, Oct. 26, after the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control served a warrant for exceeding animal limits and failing to give animals proper medical care. Llano is an unincorporated in LA County about 33 miles southeast of Lancaster.

According to Animal Control, animal cruelty investigators found the facility had the 200 plus animals living in inhumane conditions, and also found that the facility was practicing medicine on the animals without a veterinary license.

All of the animals were distributed between seven Animal Control facilities across LA County where they're being evaluated. Investigators are preparing to present the case to the LA County District Attorney's Office for potential charges.

"Providing safe and humane care to animals is required by local and State law," said DACC director Marcia Mayeda "Our department stands committed to protecting animals and ensuring they receive the care they need."