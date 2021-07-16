2-year-old boy recovering after coyote attack at Sylmar park

One mother is sending out a warning to others after her 2-year-old son was attacked by a coyote in Sylmar.

Emily Joseph and 2-year-old Lejend were at El Cariso Park in Sylmar Tuesday signing up for football when a coyote walked up to their group.

Joseph told FOX 11 News that the coyote creeped up towards them and then jumped towards her 2-year-old son.

"I looked down exactly when it jumped on him. When I looked down it actually looked like a dog, my other sons tried to scare it away and it kind of just stood there and looked at him," Joseph said.

She says Lejend was bit on his butt and received stitches at the ER. She says despite it all, he kept calm and even sang while at the hospital.

"I’m also thankful for his brothers, and our football family who did what they could to scare the coyote off. As a mother it’s an awful feeling to turn and see your child being attacked," she wrote online.

Lejend had to get a rabies shot and is now on antibiotics.

In a Facebook post, Joseph stated that there have been several sightings of coyotes in the park and people have been reportedly feeding the coyotes... causing them to gather more near people.

She is urging everyone to stop feeding the wild coyotes and to be cautious with kids and pets while at El Cariso Park.

