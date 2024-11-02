2 teens killed in fiery Riverside crash, another seriously injured

The Brief Two teenagers were killed and another was severely injured in a crash in Riverside. Officials said the car ran a red light just before it was hit by a driver going through the green light. Officials believe alcohol and drugs, as well as the car's speed, may have been a factor in the crash.



Two teenagers were killed and another was seriously injured after an early-morning crash in Riverside Saturday, after police said the driver ran a red light.

It happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wood Road and Van Buren Boulevard. When first responders got to the scene, they found one of the cars involved in the crash on fire.

Once the fire was put out, officials found two people — a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl — dead. Another 17-year old, who police said was sitting in the backseat during the crash, was seriously injured. Paramedics brought him to the hospital.

Officials investigating the crash said that the car the teens were in was "traveling north on Wood Road at a high rate of speed," when the driver ran through the red light at the intersection. A driver in a Scion was driving along Van Buren when his car collided with the teens', sending their car crashing into a light pole, an electrical pole and a tree before it went up in flames.

The driver of the Scion wasn't injured in the crash. Police said he is cooperating with investigators.

Police haven't identified the two teens who were killed in the crash as authorities haven't notified their families. Investigators said drugs and alcohol are suspected to have played a role in the crash.