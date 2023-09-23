2 Los Angeles finalists compete for the title of 'Coolest Thing Made in California'

The first-ever finalists of the "Coolest Thing Made in California" competition hosted by the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA) were announced on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Two of those finalists are from Los Angeles.

From a pool of 100 nominated products and almost 77,000 votes, the top four products are as follows:

Carmazzi Caramel Corn's Popcorn in Sacramento Millennium Space Systems' Victus Nox in El Segundo Northrop Grumman's James Webb Space Telescope in Redondo Beach Tesla's Model Y in Fremont

The products are judged by a variety of elements, but all must "capture the essence of California's manufacturing prowess," and stand out for their "quality, creativity and impact on various industries," according to the CMTA.

"Manufacturing is a critical industry in California’s history and future," said Lance Hastings, President & CEO of CMTA in a statement. "We couldn’t be more proud of the extraordinary range of products we witnessed throughout this competition. The finalists represent the pinnacle of innovation in California, and we can’t wait to see which one will be crowned the Coolest Thing Made in California."

The public decides the ultimate winner of the "Coolest Thing Made in California" title, and voting for this final round is open from Monday, Sept. 25 to Thursday, Sept. 28. Votes can be cast at CoolestThingCalifornia.com.

The final winner will be announced on Friday, Oct. 6.