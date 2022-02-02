2 sisters targeted in brazen robbery in Fairfax District

Police are investigating a brazen robbery in the Fairfax District.

Two sisters were walking on their way to school when they were suddenly attacked and robbed of their cell phones.

"She started punching me in the eye, ripping out my hair and punching me like all over my body," says Alexa Meza, a senior at Fairfax High School.

Her sister Mia tried to help but was quickly stopped.

"They pulled me back from my hair and I was just so scared," she said.

Two women and two men robbed the girls right in front of the Urban Outfitters in the 7600 block of Melrose Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It happened so fast, the sisters didn’t know what to do until they noticed an employee inside the store.

"I was just asking the guy for help because I felt so helpless and scared, you know," Mia said.

The store clerk let the sisters inside. He also called the police and allowed the girls to use the phone to call their mother.

"It’s the phone call that no parent wants to get," said Yadira Meza.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms they are investigating this robbery. The sisters say the attackers were all inside a car scoping the area when they suddenly jumped out of a black Kia four-door sedan and attacked them.

The Meza family says they are angry and disappointed that crime in Los Angeles is out of control and nothing seems to be done about it.

"I really wish all of this would stop. I’ve lived here my whole life in LA and it’s just getting so bad," Alexa said.

