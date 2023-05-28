2 shot at Orange County hot pot restaurant

An investigation is underway after two people were shot and another injured inside hot pot restaurant in Garden Grove, according to police.

It happened Saturday just after 11:30 p.m. at The Hot Lounge & Restaurant, also known as The Hot Restaurant on Magnolia Street.

Officials said the three victims and the shooting suspect were dining at the restaurant when an argument broke out before the shooting.

The suspect was detained by other customers until police arrived.

The two shooting victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to the upper torso and remain in critical condition, while the third victim suffered minor wounds to his lower torso and is in stable condition, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Heine at 714-741-5422 or Garden Grove Police Dispatch at 714-741-5704.



