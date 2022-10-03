Two 3.1-magnitude earthquakes strike SoCal region Monday morning

Two separate 3.1-magnitude earthquakes struck in Orange and Riverside counties on Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake was reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday about three miles southeast of Yorba Linda with a depth of about 2 miles.

Residents reported to the USGS the small temblor was felt in areas near the epicenter, as well as in Simi Valley and Huntington Beach.

(USGS)

The second quake struck near Banning at 9:08 a.m. with a depth of about five miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



