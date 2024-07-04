2 Powerball tickets worth about $400,000 sold in California

Feeling lucky? Two Powerball lottery tickets worth just under $400,000 were sold in California during the July 3 drawing.

According to California Lottery's website late Wednesday night, a ticket worth $397,355 was sold at Best Buy Liquor in Sanger and a second ticket of monetary value was sold at Rotten Robbie in Forestville, California.

The news comes as the winning numbers for then-jackpot of $138 million were drawn late Wednesday night, which apparently someone in Ohio got:

2, 26, 33, 55, 57. PB: 22. Power Play 2x

The now-reset jackpot of $20 million will be held on Saturday, July 6.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 20 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

