2 people hurt after crash involving LASD in West Hollywood

A crash involving a deputy in West Hollywood left two people hurt.

SkyFOX was over Sunset Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The two people who were hurt in the crash were taken to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials did not specify if it was the Los Angeles County Deputy or a civilian that were among the two people hurt from the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. FOX 11 made calls to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department but could not be reached for comment.

