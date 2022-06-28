2 people found dead near a school in Chatsworth

Two people were found dead just a short walking distance from a school in Chatsworth.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 21000 block of Plummer Street late Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers were told two bodies were found inside a vehicle parked at a short distance from William Tell Aggeler High School.

LAPD believes one of the two people found dead could be a child.

Officials did not say how the two people died.

The discoveries of the two bodies remain under investigation.

As of late Tuesday night, it is unknown if a suspect has been identified in the ongoing death investigation.