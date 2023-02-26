2 people, cat rescued from floodwaters in Tujunga Wash

Two people and a cat who were camping inside a vehicle in a remote section of the Tujunga Wash were rescued by helicopter Sunday after the area filled with storm water.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:25 a.m. Sunday to 11200 Oro Vista Ave., at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains. Authorities said the vehicle was parked on what was once dry land.

"Though no imminent physical peril, the pair exhibited signs of hypothermia upon LAFD contact, and accepted an offer of medical care," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"The trio have been hoisted into a hovering LAFD rescue helicopter, which will transport them directly to an area hospital for further evaluation," Humphrey said.

No further information was immediately available.