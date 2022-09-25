2 men shot dead, woman injured in Compton shooting

Two men were shot dead and a woman was wounded during a shooting in Compton, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue, where deputies dispatched to the scene found two men, about 20 to 30 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

A woman was also wounded and paramedics rushed her to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no suspect information.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.