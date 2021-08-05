2 men killed in overnight Long Beach shooting

A double homicide investigation was underway in Long Beach Thursday morning.

The Long Beach Police Department received a call of a shooting near the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Anaheim Street just after midnight.

Arriving officers discovered two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, the department said. They were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Anaheim Street from Long Beach Boulevard to Pine Ave. was closed for several hours while authorities conducted the investigation. Several businesses are located near the crime scene and investigators were canvassing the area for clues.

A description of a suspect and was not available.

No further information was immediately released.

