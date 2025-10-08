2 Mega Millions tickets worth more than $240,000 sold in California

The Brief A Mega Millions ticket worth $300,000 and another worth $240,000 were both sold in California. No one got the $550 million jackpot from the Oct. 7 drawing. Here were the winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing: 17, 26, 33, 45, 56. MB: 19



Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the winner of the $575 million Mega Millions lottery winner, two people in California may be $240,000 richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website late Tuesday night, two tickets – one worth $302,035 and another worth $241,628 – were sold within the state. One of those tickets were sold at the 7-Eleven on Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta and the other ticket was sold at the Ramco Express in Bakersfield.

The news comes as Mega Millions held a drawing for the then-top prize of $547 million.

Below were the winning numbers for Oct. 7 drawing, which apparently no one got all six numbers:

17, 26, 33, 45, 56. MB: 19

What's next:

The drawing for the $575 million jackpot will be held on Friday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 520 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.