2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Both schools are excited. At Kester, Principal Kristine McIntire said, "It's an honor! It really highlights the work that we've been doing." Among other things, McIntire and her team work on individualizing classwork for students.

She won a similar honor a few years ago at another school where she was principal, but this is the first time for the national honor. This is for 2022 when most kids went back to the classroom for the first time post-pandemic. She said, "it was a learning curve."

Teachers, staff, and parents like Amanda Plummer are proud of the National Blue Ribbon award. Plummer, who was a past PTA president of the school said, "It's an amazing honor to be recognized for all the hard work that our community puts into this school." To fifth grader Emily Plummer, "I find it fascinating that a small school could get such a big award!"

Fifth grader Viana Vargas said, "I feel like our school has worked really hard to like ... not to get this award... but to work as a team."

And the students? They’re still cheering!