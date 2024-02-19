2 LASD deputes hospitalized after crash with big rig in Santa Clarita

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Monday night after a patrol car collided with a big rig in Santa Clarita.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on the southbound 5 Freeway in Valencia near Rye Canyon.

Video from the scene showed a patrol car with the driver's side of the front bumper crushed, on the side of the road.

According to the LASD, two deputies were inside the patrol car when the crash happened. Both officers were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash or whether anyone in the big rig was injured.