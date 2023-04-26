2 killed in crash north of Devore Heights in San Bernardino Co.

Two people were killed in a crash north of the Devore Heights area of San Bernardino Wednesday, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

It happened on Keenbrook Road, near Cajon Boulevard. Video from the scene showed several heavily damaged vehicles knocked to the side of the road in the crash.

Keenbrook Road was closed while crews cleaned up the damage.

The crash occurred several miles south of where the Nob Fire broke out Tuesday. Investigators did not say whether smoke from the fire may have caused the crash. Officials are still investigating.