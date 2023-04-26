Crews working to contain Nob Fire in San Bernardino County

article

Crews are working to contain a massive fire in San Bernardino County mountains.

The San Bernardino County Fire responded to the "Nob Fire" near the Lytle Creek area, which is close to Wrightwood. The fire has spread to about 135 acres, according to Cal Fire.

As of Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., officials believe the fire is burning in a remote forest area and is not expected to pose a threat to communities.

No injuries have been reported as of Wednesday afternoon.