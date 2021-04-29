2 killed by suspected DUI driver in Inglewood pursuit crash

A man and woman were killed when a suspected impaired driver being chased by authorities crashed into their vehicle in Inglewood, authorities said Thursday morning.

Officers saw a blue Dodge pickup truck speeding and running a red light on Century Boulevard near the 405 Freeway at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, then the driver got on the northbound San Diego Freeway and officers tried to pull the truck over, but the driver fled, California Highway Patrol Officer Franco Pepi said.

The suspect exited the freeway at Manchester Avenue and led officers on a pursuit on Inglewood streets, eventually turning north on Glasgow Avenue and crashing into a sedan traveling eastbound on Olive Street, Pepi said.

The pickup driver ran from the scene, but was quickly captured by officers, Pepi said.

The two victims were trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by Los Angeles County firefighters. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Pepi said.

Investigators were looking into the possibility the pickup truck driver was under the influence of a drug or narcotic at the time of the crash, Pepi said.

The names of the suspect and victims were not disclosed.