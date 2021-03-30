2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on 110 Freeway

A devastating wrong-way crash involving a suspected DUI driver left two people dead and injured three others near downtown Los Angeles on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway early Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a man and a woman were killed in the crash that was reported around 2 a.m. near 9th street.

CHP said the driver of a Lexus SUV was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes when it crashed into a Toyota sedan. The two people inside the sedan were both killed, CHP Sgt. Jeff Lane said.

Sgt. Lane also said alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash and that a third vehicle hit the Toyota after the initial crash.

The man who was driving the SUV was briefly trapped inside. Once pulled from the vehicle, he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A woman in the passenger seat and a child in the backseat sustained minor injuries, Sgt. Lane said.

Officials did not release the names of the victims.

Advertisement

The Nos. 3, 4, and 5 lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway at 9th Street and the transition road from both directions of the 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway remain closed until further notice.

CNS contributed to this report.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.