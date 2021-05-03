2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting outside Mid-City bar

Two people were killed and one person was wounded after shots rang out outside a bar in Mid-City early Monday morning, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call of shots fired near the intersection of Crenshaw and Washington boulevards just after 1 a.m.

Arriving officers located three victims, two men and one woman, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at the scene.

The female victim who was leaving a 7-Eleven was caught in the crossfire and was hit in the leg by a stray bullet, LAPD said. She was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

LAPD officials said the two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Investigators believe one or both of the victims got into a fight inside Gringo’s Mariscos and Wings.

Authorities said four gunmen were involved and they all fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A gun was recovered at the scene and a detailed description of the suspects was not available.

Homicide detectives continued to canvass the area for surveillance footage and any witness.

Anyone with any information is asked the contact the LAPD.

