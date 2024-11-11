2 injured in shooting at popular West Covina sports bar

The Brief Two men suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting at a popular sports bar in West Covina. Witnesses told police an argument led up to the shooting at Tina's Tavern. The men's injuries are said to be non-life threatening.



An investigation is underway after shots rang out at a popular sports bar in West Covina over the weekend, injuring two men.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Tina's Tavern on South Glendora Avenue, according to police.

Witnesses said an argument between two men led to the shooting.

When officers arrived, one of the injured men was found in the parking lot. The other man was located inside the bar.

The two men's injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.