2 injured in South LA shooting

A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were wounded in a gang-related shooting near the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and the 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Police said the assault stemmed from an argument between a suspect and the 21-year-old man, which escalated into a shooting. The suspect wounded the two victims before fleeing the scene. It was not immediately known if the shooter fled the location on foot or in a vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the 24-year-old woman to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. The 21-year-old man took himself to a hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.