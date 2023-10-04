2 injured in Koreatown fire

Two people were injured Wednesday after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Koreatown.

Firefighters responded to the home at 905 S. Ardmore Avenue and James M. Wood Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

At the scene, they found the woman suffering burns and smoke inhalation. She is in critical condition. The second victim, a man, suffered major injuries after jumping from the second floor of the home, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.