2 injured in Koreatown fire

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Koreatown
The fire broke out on the first-floor of a home at 3254 James M. Wood Blvd.

LOS ANGELES - Two people were injured Wednesday after a fire broke out at a two-story home in Koreatown. 

Firefighters responded to the home at 905 S. Ardmore Avenue and James M. Wood Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

At the scene, they found the woman suffering burns and smoke inhalation. She is in critical condition. The second victim, a man, suffered major injuries after jumping from the second floor of the home, officials said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.