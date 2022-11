A person was critically injured and another person was able to self-extricate from a vehicle after it crashed into a tree Sunday in Seal Beach, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed both people to a hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 4 a.m. to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.