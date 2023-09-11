2 hospitalized in South LA after car plows into home

A driver and a passenger were hospitalized after their SUV slammed into a house in South Los Angeles.

Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of West 110th Street and Normandie Avenue in South LA’s Westmont neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities are also looking into a report that someone stole the driver’s dog from the SUV, which was amid the confusion following the crash.

California Highway Patrol is investigating.