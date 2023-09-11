Expand / Collapse search

2 hospitalized in South LA after car plows into home

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
South Los Angeles
SUV plows into South LA home

LOS ANGELES - A driver and a passenger were hospitalized after their SUV slammed into a house in South Los Angeles.

Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of West 110th Street and Normandie Avenue in South LA’s Westmont neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities are also looking into a report that someone stole the driver’s dog from the SUV, which was amid the confusion following the crash. 

California Highway Patrol is investigating. 