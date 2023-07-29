2 hospitalized after South LA shooting

article

Two men were hospitalized after they were shot in South Los Angeles Friday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of Towne Avenue and East 106th Street around 8:07 p.m. to a report regarding two injured victims, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A 30-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was still conscious before being taken to a hospital, police said.

A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to a leg, police said.

Both victims' conditions were unknown.

The shooting was under investigation.

There was no description of a suspect.