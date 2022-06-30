2 hospitalized after vehicle slams into parked cars, power pole in Watts

Two people were hospitalized after a driver lost control and slammed their vehicle into parked cars and a power pole in Watts early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. in a residential area located at the intersection of Compton Avenue and 111th Street.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a car was traveling southbound on Compton Ave. when it struck multiple vehicles parked on the street. The vehicle also hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and caused a fire and power outage.

Two people were taken to a hospital with broken bones.

Officers remain at the scene and a crew with the LA Department of Water and Power was en route.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, with speed and DUI being possible factors.