2 found dead inside vacant Van Nuys warehouse

An investigation is underway Tuesday after a man and a woman were found dead inside a vacant warehouse in Van Nuys under what authorities are calling suspicious circumstances.

The Los Angeles Police Department said someone called 911 around midnight reporting they found two people dead inside the warehouse.

The warehouse near Raymer Street and Sepulveda Boulevard used to be a home design and decoration business and now, officials said it’s being used as an encampment for transients in the area.

LAPD officers responded to the chained-off building and made their way inside where they saw the two bodies along with what appeared to be drug paraphernalia. Homicide detectives were called in after finding additional evidence at the scene that made the deaths "suspicious."

A forensic investigator was on their way to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD.



