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2 dead in small plane crash on Catalina Island

By CNS staff
Published  April 9, 2026 11:50pm PDT
Avalon
City News Service
2 dead in plane crash on Catalina Island

2 dead in plane crash on Catalina Island

Two people are dead after a plane crashed on Catalina Island.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A small plane crashed on Catalina Island Thursday, killing both people aboard.

The plane crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a remote area on the south side of the island, according to county Supervisor Janice Hahn, citing information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Hahn said county paramedics were the first to reach the scene, and both people on the plane were pronounced dead.

"This is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the loved ones of those who lost their lives," Hahn said in a statement. "I am grateful to our paramedics and Sheriff*s deputies who quickly reached this remote area and are handling this incident with professionalism and care."

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