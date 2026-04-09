2 dead in small plane crash on Catalina Island

A small plane crashed on Catalina Island Thursday, killing both people aboard.

The plane crashed around 12:30 p.m. in a remote area on the south side of the island, according to county Supervisor Janice Hahn, citing information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Hahn said county paramedics were the first to reach the scene, and both people on the plane were pronounced dead.

"This is a tragedy and my heart goes out to the loved ones of those who lost their lives," Hahn said in a statement. "I am grateful to our paramedics and Sheriff*s deputies who quickly reached this remote area and are handling this incident with professionalism and care."