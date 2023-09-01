Expand / Collapse search

2 dead, several others hurt in South LA crash

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:54PM
Huntington Park
FOX 11

2 dead in Huntington Park crash

Two people are dead and several others were hurt in a horrific multiple-car wreck in Huntington Park.

LOS ANGELES - At least two people are dead after a horrific multiple-car wreck in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call near Randolph Place and Maywood Avenue in Huntington Park. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two others may be in critical condition and a fifth person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection is being taped off late Friday night. It is unknown when that corner of the neighborhood will reopen traffic.