2 dead, several others hurt in South LA crash

At least two people are dead after a horrific multiple-car wreck in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call near Randolph Place and Maywood Avenue in Huntington Park. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, two others may be in critical condition and a fifth person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection is being taped off late Friday night. It is unknown when that corner of the neighborhood will reopen traffic.